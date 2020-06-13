/
azle
30 Apartments for rent in Azle, TX📍
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.
Lake Crest Park
316 Lochridge Drive
316 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1627 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with beautiful laminate wood flooring in entryway, living room, & hallway. Bathroom and converted garage living space with newer carpet. Nice sized yard with lots of trees!
1313 Briarwood Drive
1313 Briarwood Drive, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Picturesque 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near basketball court and neighborhood pool. Coming Soon!
622 S Stewart
622 S Stewart St, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Very cute 2bd 1ba rental house conveniently located. Enjoy fresh water from the well and country living. Only a short drive to FW.
Oak Harbor Estates
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard
1317 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1906 sqft
Oak Harbor Estates Home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Located close to Eagle Mt. Lake and community park with boat access. Wood luxury vinyl flooring and granite countertops in kitchen.
132 Parkwood Court
132 Parkwood Court, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1425 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.
1565 E Reno
1565 West Reno Road, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
3-2 mobile home freshly painted and new flooring. Ready for move in! New counter tops in bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Split bedrooms. Covered deck. Gross monthly income must be at least $2,900. Minimum credit score 580. No pets. No smoking.
Pelican Bay
1680 Long Avenue
1680 Long Avenue, Pelican Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1188 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on a corner lot surrounded by trees and offers 1188 sqft. This home features many upgrades throughout. Please contact us to schedule a viewing 682-247-0307
1736 Tanglewood Dr.
1736 Tanglewood Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1159 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home FOR LEASE in Unincorporated Azle! - Country living with easy access to the city! Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed in kitchen, dining and bathrooms in 2019.
6300 Midway Road Unit B
6300 Midway Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1210 sqft
Updated Townhome in Springtown - Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 story, townhome available for immediate lease. This is move in ready with new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets.
900 E Reno Road
900 East Reno Road, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Great layout in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. New vinyl plank flooring that looks great! Unit has been freshly painted. Spacious master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
149 Jody Lane
149 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Lawn service and water provided. Everything is brand new. All Electric.
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Constellation Ranch
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Azle, the median rent is $741 for a studio, $883 for a 1-bedroom, $1,098 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,488 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Azle, check out our monthly Azle Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Azle area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Azle from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
