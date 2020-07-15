/
UNTHSC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near UNT Health Science Center
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
95 Units Available
Cultural District
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,275
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Fort Worth
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1307 sqft
Great West 7th street location in downtown Fort Worth. Beautiful units with custom cabinetry, private balcony/patio and 9-foot ceilings. 24-hour gym, indoor basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Linwood
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
27 Units Available
Riverbend Trinity Trails
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
36 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
48 Units Available
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,127
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
17 Units Available
Jennings South
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,129
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1093 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
24 Units Available
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1284 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
Cultural District
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
14 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,160
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1217 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
10 Units Available
Linwood
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
Luxurious community has outdoor fireplace, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Units feature under-mount sinks, large kitchen islands and built-in shelves. Located in the heart of Fort Worth, close to I-30 for commuters.