222 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Irving renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,191
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
76 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,127
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1013 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.
11 Units Available
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$672
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$828
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
8 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
38 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
52 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,248
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1214 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
38 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
40 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
22 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
13 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,235
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
45 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
15 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
17 Units Available
The Vanderbilt
2053 Estrada Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$790
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
905 sqft
The Vanderbilt Apartments is located in the beautiful city of Irving, TX. This pet friendly community has a great neighborhood feel you've been looking for in an awesome location.
7 Units Available
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, Creekwood offers lush landscaping with walking trails throughout the green community. The pet-friendly apartments feature alarm systems and trash valets. Located off Airport Highway and Bush Turnpike.
33 Units Available
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
13 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
915 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
21 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
29 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Irving, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Irving renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

