Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center internet access pool table

Welcome to The Blvd, Irving's modern and luxurious apartment community where it's more than just home - it's a lifestyle. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments feature the latest amenities designed to give you peace of mind and comfort in an unbeatable location in Las Colinas. When it comes to selecting an apartment home in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area, the task can seem daunting. With so many options to choose from, how do you narrow your choices to find the perfect home for your unique and sophisticated needs? At The Blvd we make the decision easy by offering spacious homes with modern, luxurious amenities in a desirable Las Colinas neighborhood. At The Blvd, the difference is you. You make our stylish apartments a community worth coming home to.