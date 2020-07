Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving alarm system kickboxing studio parking 24hr maintenance online portal

2019 Best of Irving Award Recipient, 2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient, and 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Apartment Homes. Located in prestigious Valley Ranch in Irving, TX, MacArthur Ridge Apartments is approximately ten minutes from Las Colinas and a mere twenty-five minutes to DFW International Airport, Love Field, and the Dallas Galleria. Our spectacular grounds and peaceful setting offer an oasis from your daily grind. Experience excellent customer service from a community consistently recognized for top ratings and reviews with a professional staff ready to make you feel at home. We know you'll love the relaxed atmosphere here at MacArthur Ridge -- call today to schedule a tour and discover living made easy!