/
/
/
valley ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Valley Ranch, Irving, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1-3 bedroom homes with crown molding, island kitchens, hardwood floors, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony, attached garages. Pet friendly. Off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
45 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
17 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
58 Units Available
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units provide residents with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Located only moments from I-635 and Sam Houston Trail Park. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1045 sqft
Community features beautiful manicured grounds with jogging trails and outdoor space for pets. Units have chef-inspired kitchens, large closets and private patios. Located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Ranch
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1278 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
37 Units Available
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1606 sqft
Cozy apartments with extra storage and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-635. Near Sam Houston Trail Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
51 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
54 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Ranch
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
75 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
118 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,273
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
65 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
A fantastic community with spacious living spaces, modern appliances, and lots of storage. Near parks and freeways. On-site picnic area, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry facilities available. Near public transportation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCoppell, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXAddison, TXThe Colony, TXSouthlake, TX