AL
/
TX
/
irving
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM

205 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irving apartment renters looking to save. Ho... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
117 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,594
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
43 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,081
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,089
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1163 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,263
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:18pm
$
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
41 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,123
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Song
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1013 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
35 Units Available
Song
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1438 sqft
Airy homes with soaring ceilings and huge windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating for two dozen. Gym with full cardio theater and lifting equipment. Central courtyard with pool, hot tub, fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1606 sqft
Cozy apartments with extra storage and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-635. Near Sam Houston Trail Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
64 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,248
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1248 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Valley Ranch
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Results within 1 mile of Irving
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
282 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
354 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Irving, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Irving apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Irving apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrving 3 BedroomsIrving Accessible ApartmentsIrving Apartments under $1,000Irving Apartments under $800Irving Apartments under $900Irving Apartments with BalconyIrving Apartments with GarageIrving Apartments with GymIrving Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrving Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIrving Apartments with ParkingIrving Apartments with PoolIrving Apartments with Washer-DryerIrving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Furnished ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly PlacesIrving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley RanchArts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake CollegeAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas