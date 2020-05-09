970 Patterson Street

Amenities
Meticulously maintained and spacious townhome located in the heart of Rice Military and walking distance to shops, bars, and restaurants along the Washington Avenue corridor! This end unit within a secure gated community is filled with natural light, highlighted by soaring double height ceilings and a completely open kitchen / dining / living area. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island breakfast bar make this kitchen perfect for any chef or entertainer! A convenient guest suite is located on the first floor, with en suite bath and private French door access to the patio. The third bedroom with custom built-ins is currently being used as a study and can be easily converted back to a true bedroom. Enjoy spending time outdoors on your flagstone patio without the hassle of a lawn to maintain. Make this gem your home today!