970 Patterson Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:58 PM

970 Patterson Street

970 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

970 Patterson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest suite
Meticulously maintained and spacious townhome located in the heart of Rice Military and walking distance to shops, bars, and restaurants along the Washington Avenue corridor! This end unit within a secure gated community is filled with natural light, highlighted by soaring double height ceilings and a completely open kitchen / dining / living area. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island breakfast bar make this kitchen perfect for any chef or entertainer! A convenient guest suite is located on the first floor, with en suite bath and private French door access to the patio. The third bedroom with custom built-ins is currently being used as a study and can be easily converted back to a true bedroom. Enjoy spending time outdoors on your flagstone patio without the hassle of a lawn to maintain. Make this gem your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Patterson Street have any available units?
970 Patterson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Patterson Street have?
Some of 970 Patterson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Patterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
970 Patterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Patterson Street pet-friendly?
No, 970 Patterson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 970 Patterson Street offer parking?
Yes, 970 Patterson Street offers parking.
Does 970 Patterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Patterson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Patterson Street have a pool?
No, 970 Patterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 970 Patterson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 970 Patterson Street has accessible units.
Does 970 Patterson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Patterson Street has units with dishwashers.

