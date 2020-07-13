Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park gym green community pool bbq/grill cats allowed elevator garage parking hot tub internet access

Welcome to Pearl Greenway. Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you're enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you'll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again. Enjoy your Vegas-style pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling stations, Platinum Athletic Club, Cyber Cafe with large-screen TV, lap pool, and dog park with a fountain, play obstacles, dog wash and covered bar area.