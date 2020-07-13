Amenities
Welcome to Pearl Greenway. Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you're enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you'll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again. Enjoy your Vegas-style pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling stations, Platinum Athletic Club, Cyber Cafe with large-screen TV, lap pool, and dog park with a fountain, play obstacles, dog wash and covered bar area.