Houston, TX
Pearl Greenway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Pearl Greenway

3788 Richmond Ave · (832) 664-7485
Location

3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1148 · Avail. Oct 27

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1348 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1179 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1341 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,862

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$2,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1719 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl Greenway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
green community
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Pearl Greenway. Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you're enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you'll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again. Enjoy your Vegas-style pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling stations, Platinum Athletic Club, Cyber Cafe with large-screen TV, lap pool, and dog park with a fountain, play obstacles, dog wash and covered bar area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required;Pest control: $4.50/monthTrash: $28/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: weight limit: 99 lbs; breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 7x7 - $75/month;13x4 - $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl Greenway have any available units?
Pearl Greenway has 20 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl Greenway have?
Some of Pearl Greenway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl Greenway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearl Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl Greenway is pet friendly.
Does Pearl Greenway offer parking?
Yes, Pearl Greenway offers parking.
Does Pearl Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl Greenway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl Greenway have a pool?
Yes, Pearl Greenway has a pool.
Does Pearl Greenway have accessible units?
No, Pearl Greenway does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl Greenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl Greenway has units with dishwashers.
