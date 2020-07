Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system business center gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

The Broadmoor features newly renovated, spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans in one of the most livable neighborhoods in Houston. Enjoy new, modern black appliances, marble-styled countertops, custom cabinetry, updated fixtures, washer and dryer connections with the option to rent, fireplaces and bay windows. You'll love our resort-style pool with lounging area, a fully equipped athletic center, and executive business center. We're conveniently located within minutes to the Sam Houston Tollway, Westpark Tollway, Highway 59 and I-10, and within 20 minutes to shopping at some of Houston’s premier retailers such as Memorial City Mall, The Galleria, City Centre and so much more.