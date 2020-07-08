All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9640 Fannin Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9640 Fannin Station
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:22 PM

9640 Fannin Station

9640 Fannin Station West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9640 Fannin Station West, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This large Med Center home is perfect for a large or extended family. It has five bedrooms, five full baths, and many amenities. Spacious rooms, & a very versatile room arrangement offer many opportunities. If you work or study near the Metro Rail line, this is the perfect location for you, just a short walk from the station. Bedrooms are on each of the four levels, & they all have en-suite baths and generous walk-in closets. Other amenities include a 3-car garage, & an elevator serves all 4 floors. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator remain, along with custom made window shades & louvered shutters. Recent freshening includes interior and exterior paint, refinished hardwoods, replaced carpet on 4th floor. Second floor balcony. Fourth floor terrace has great views of the lake and pool. Spacious rooms, and a very versatile room arrangement offer a host of opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Fannin Station have any available units?
9640 Fannin Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9640 Fannin Station have?
Some of 9640 Fannin Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 Fannin Station currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Fannin Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Fannin Station pet-friendly?
No, 9640 Fannin Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9640 Fannin Station offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Fannin Station offers parking.
Does 9640 Fannin Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9640 Fannin Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Fannin Station have a pool?
Yes, 9640 Fannin Station has a pool.
Does 9640 Fannin Station have accessible units?
No, 9640 Fannin Station does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Fannin Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 Fannin Station has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston