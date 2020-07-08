9640 Fannin Station

Amenities

This large Med Center home is perfect for a large or extended family. It has five bedrooms, five full baths, and many amenities. Spacious rooms, & a very versatile room arrangement offer many opportunities. If you work or study near the Metro Rail line, this is the perfect location for you, just a short walk from the station. Bedrooms are on each of the four levels, & they all have en-suite baths and generous walk-in closets. Other amenities include a 3-car garage, & an elevator serves all 4 floors. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator remain, along with custom made window shades & louvered shutters. Recent freshening includes interior and exterior paint, refinished hardwoods, replaced carpet on 4th floor. Second floor balcony. Fourth floor terrace has great views of the lake and pool. Spacious rooms, and a very versatile room arrangement offer a host of opportunities.