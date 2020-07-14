Huntington at Stonefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access package receiving playground

Huntington offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature gourmet kitchens, spacious walk in closets, full size washer dryer connections and well thought out split bedroom floor plans. The offering of well-manicured lawns, a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and professional and courteous onsite team members create the home you have been so thoughtfully searching for. Shopping, dining, entertainment, great schools and culture are just minutes away. Contact us today for more information. Our team is standing by with your new keys in hand.