Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Huntington at Stonefield

Open Now until 5:30pm
13100 Stonefield Dr · (281) 502-2876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free!
Location

13100 Stonefield Dr, Houston, TX 77014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington at Stonefield.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
playground
Huntington offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature gourmet kitchens, spacious walk in closets, full size washer dryer connections and well thought out split bedroom floor plans. The offering of well-manicured lawns, a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and professional and courteous onsite team members create the home you have been so thoughtfully searching for. Shopping, dining, entertainment, great schools and culture are just minutes away. Contact us today for more information. Our team is standing by with your new keys in hand.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington at Stonefield have any available units?
Huntington at Stonefield has 6 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington at Stonefield have?
Some of Huntington at Stonefield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington at Stonefield currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington at Stonefield is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free!
Is Huntington at Stonefield pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington at Stonefield is pet friendly.
Does Huntington at Stonefield offer parking?
Yes, Huntington at Stonefield offers parking.
Does Huntington at Stonefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington at Stonefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington at Stonefield have a pool?
Yes, Huntington at Stonefield has a pool.
Does Huntington at Stonefield have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington at Stonefield has accessible units.
Does Huntington at Stonefield have units with dishwashers?
No, Huntington at Stonefield does not have units with dishwashers.
