Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Belle Mead At River Oaks - an exclusive community for refined, discerning residents in the heart of the Upper Kirby District and the prestigious River Oaks neighborhood of Houston. Here you'll find the height of boutique luxury apartment living in Houston in a walkable neighborhood setting. Explore The Belle Meade to find the Houston luxury apartment that you've only imagined. In this intimate community of only 119 apartment homes set amongst towering oak trees, you'll experience privacy, convenience and exclusivity you didn't think you could find in a luxury apartment home. We look forward to welcoming you as our newest resident.