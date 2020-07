Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance lobby package receiving

Lakeside Apartments is the place you'll find remarkably designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes to stretch out in. Patios and Balconies oversee panoramic views, while providing extra storage for the things we collect in life. Built in bookshelves and garden tubs add coziness and warmth. Mirrored wardrobe doors, and large bathroom vanities, with overhead deco-lighting show our attention to detail. Closets are generous for the clothes we hope never go out of style. Ceiling fans on 9-foot ceilings, with crown molding spread southern breezes throughout your new home. Washer and Dryer are ready for your convenience. Spacious kitchens with European cabinetry offer fresh, easy to work with color schemes that round out this living experience. Please call for an appointment today.