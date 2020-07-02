9242 Derrik Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This pristine home is located on a huge corner lot and has been completely remodeled! New roof, new black kitchen appliances, electrical work, windows, flooring, paint, bathrooms & kitchen have new granite counter tops & decorative stone/tile! Open concept with 4 bed/2.5 baths & 2100 sqft of living space including a second bedroom with its own bathroom and can be deemed as a second master! No need for a desk as there is new built in desk with a granite counter top and shelves at the end of the hallway! Lovely hues of silver, black, white and gray throughout accent this immaculate home. Covered patio leads to a huge backyard perfect for family gatherings! Just a few blocks from the bus line and major shopping, parks & Memorial City. **Available 08/03/19 **Vouchers not accepted Ask about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pet