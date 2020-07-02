All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9242 Derrik Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9242 Derrik Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:32 PM

9242 Derrik Drive

9242 Derrik Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9242 Derrik Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This pristine home is located on a huge corner lot and has been completely remodeled! New roof, new black kitchen appliances, electrical work, windows, flooring, paint, bathrooms & kitchen have new granite counter tops & decorative stone/tile! Open concept with 4 bed/2.5 baths & 2100 sqft of living space including a second bedroom with its own bathroom and can be deemed as a second master! No need for a desk as there is new built in desk with a granite counter top and shelves at the end of the hallway! Lovely hues of silver, black, white and gray throughout accent this immaculate home. Covered patio leads to a huge backyard perfect for family gatherings! Just a few blocks from the bus line and major shopping, parks & Memorial City. **Available 08/03/19 **Vouchers not accepted Ask about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9242 Derrik Drive have any available units?
9242 Derrik Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9242 Derrik Drive have?
Some of 9242 Derrik Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9242 Derrik Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9242 Derrik Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9242 Derrik Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9242 Derrik Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9242 Derrik Drive offer parking?
No, 9242 Derrik Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9242 Derrik Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9242 Derrik Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9242 Derrik Drive have a pool?
No, 9242 Derrik Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9242 Derrik Drive have accessible units?
No, 9242 Derrik Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9242 Derrik Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9242 Derrik Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston