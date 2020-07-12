/
Spring Branch Central
162 Apartments for rent in Spring Branch Central, Houston, TX
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1103 sqft
Located in the heart of Spring Branch just off Long Point Road. Apartments feature w/d in unit, private patio/balcony and large, spacious layouts. Peaceful community with parking and quiet courtyard.
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
941 sqft
Choose from seven spacious floor plans and one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community features a swimming pool, coffee bar and 24-hour maintenance.
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
948 sqft
Cozy apartments feature versatile floor plans and plenty of storage space. Easy access to Interstates 10 and 610. Enjoy use of a laundry center and barbecue area.
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1418 sqft
Located off I-10 close to Memorial City Mall. Apartments feature bathtubs, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a fire pit, wine room, and dog park.
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1239 sqft
Residents enjoy the on-site clubhouse, pool, BBQ plaza, internet café, 2 parks with benches, and more. Secure gated community. Units themselves offer luxurious details including large kitchens, washer/dryers, and a preinstalled cable/TV/internet/phone. Walking distance to Costco, movies, and more.
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1324 sqft
Vintage's Strategic location in North Houston Provides residents with easy access to many of the largest employers in the submarket. Vintage is located in one of the busiest area’s of Houston. Very well located property with frontage off of 290.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Branch Central
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,342
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1766 sqft
Homes with luxurious features such as massive bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Many fitness amenities and a pool/jacuzzi offered to tenants. Great resident care through a cooperative on-site maintenance team. Located within minutes of I-610, I-69, and The Galleria.
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
A short distance from the Energy Corridor, this property has opted to save energy by becoming a green community. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Westheimer Road are minutes away.
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1255 sqft
Comfortable homes with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and spinning room. Resident lounge with shuffleboard, billiards, and media center. Minutes to the Galleria.
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1249 sqft
All units have eat-in kitchens, dishwashers and sunken living rooms. Tenants have access to community secret gardens, courtyard and swimming pool. Located with convenient access to I-69 for an easy commute.
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1320 sqft
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas. Spacious living rooms. Luxury homes feature crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads. Two-acre park with off-leash dog park.
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1260 sqft
Galleria area location offers easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping and even sports venues. Convenient amenities include in-unit ice maker, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community offers beautiful pool, coffee bar and courtyard.
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1145 sqft
Centrally-located units, close to Houston's Galleria, Westchase and Energy Corridor neighborhoods. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, outdoor fire pit, and swimming pool. Courtyard with landscaped gardens.
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,235
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1118 sqft
New high-rise community with 1-2 bedroom units featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry near I-610 and the Galleria. Property offers 24-hr concierge, valet service, rooftop pool, package receiving and fitness gym.
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1635 sqft
Luxury units featuring garden tubs, separate showers, wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Many dining choices nearby including Rudi Lechner's and El Tiempo Cantina.
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1356 sqft
Granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Washer and dryer in every home. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Resort-style pool with water features and sun shelf set amongst tropical gardens. Less than a mile to Buffalo Bayou Trail and Beltway 8.
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
