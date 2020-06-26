All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Highbank.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Highbank
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Highbank

8877 Frankway Dr · (713) 987-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8877 Frankway Dr, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3340 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 4419 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 2250 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4414 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 5516 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 2237 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highbank.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
alarm system
business center
car charging
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Living in a Houston luxury apartment is refreshingly different when you choose The Highbank as your new home. Carefully-crafted amenity spaces, designer apartment finishes, and thoughtful interior and exterior features coalesce to welcome you home each day. Our inner-loop location puts you in the center of Texas’ largest city, affording you convenient access to explore everything Houston has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55.00 Application Fee
Deposit: $500-$1500( refundable)Or Epremium $125-375 ( Non refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Deposits and fees are subject to policies set forth in the application agreement and are subject to change. The maximum combined pet weight per apartment home is 100 lbs. The following dog breeds and any hybrid thereof are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf (all types), Mastiff (all types), Pit Bull Terrier (including Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier), Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, and St. Bernard. Exotic animals such as ferrets, snakes, rodents, or lizards, or poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects, and certain types of fish are not permitted. Specific animal, breed, size, number and weight restrictions and fee and deposit requirements will not apply to qualified assistance animals.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage. Parking Garage: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highbank have any available units?
Highbank has 25 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Highbank have?
Some of Highbank's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highbank currently offering any rent specials?
Highbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highbank pet-friendly?
Yes, Highbank is pet friendly.
Does Highbank offer parking?
Yes, Highbank offers parking.
Does Highbank have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highbank offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highbank have a pool?
Yes, Highbank has a pool.
Does Highbank have accessible units?
Yes, Highbank has accessible units.
Does Highbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highbank has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Highbank?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity