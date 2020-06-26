Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55.00 Application Fee
Deposit: $500-$1500( refundable)Or Epremium $125-375 ( Non refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Deposits and fees are subject to policies set forth in the application agreement and are subject to change. The maximum combined pet weight per apartment home is 100 lbs. The following dog breeds and any hybrid thereof are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf (all types), Mastiff (all types), Pit Bull Terrier (including Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier), Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, and St. Bernard. Exotic animals such as ferrets, snakes, rodents, or lizards, or poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects, and certain types of fish are not permitted. Specific animal, breed, size, number and weight restrictions and fee and deposit requirements will not apply to qualified assistance animals.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20