Weve owned this property longer than any other, and wed be lying if we said it wasnt one of our favorites It was actually our second multifamily property bought, but weve since sold the first one. This property has a nice mix of 1 bedrooms (downstairs) and 2 bedrooms (upstairs). All units have been upgraded with either a modern ceramic tile or real hardwood bamboo. Other upgrades include new appliances, ceiling fans, and paint. Each features central air. Building has (partial) covered parking, and a cute courtyard area featuring a BBQ area and water wall.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: 1 month rent / varies
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Covered/uncovered parking.
