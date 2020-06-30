All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Colquitt

710 Colquitt Street · (832) 803-0591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Colquitt Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed / 1 bath-1

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed / 1 bath-2

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colquitt.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
Weve owned this property longer than any other, and wed be lying if we said it wasnt one of our favorites It was actually our second multifamily property bought, but weve since sold the first one. This property has a nice mix of 1 bedrooms (downstairs) and 2 bedrooms (upstairs). All units have been upgraded with either a modern ceramic tile or real hardwood bamboo. Other upgrades include new appliances, ceiling fans, and paint. Each features central air. Building has (partial) covered parking, and a cute courtyard area featuring a BBQ area and water wall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: 1 month rent / varies
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Covered/uncovered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colquitt have any available units?
Colquitt offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,275. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Colquitt have?
Some of Colquitt's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colquitt currently offering any rent specials?
Colquitt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colquitt pet-friendly?
Yes, Colquitt is pet friendly.
Does Colquitt offer parking?
Yes, Colquitt offers parking.
Does Colquitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colquitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colquitt have a pool?
No, Colquitt does not have a pool.
Does Colquitt have accessible units?
No, Colquitt does not have accessible units.
Does Colquitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colquitt has units with dishwashers.
