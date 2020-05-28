All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9223 Barr Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9223 Barr Circle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:50 PM

9223 Barr Circle

9223 Barr Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9223 Barr Circle, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac for lease! Spacious floor plan with large living area, cozy gas log fireplace and patio for outdoor enjoyment. Refrigerator, washer/dryer and island are included in the lease. Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen counters, marble master bath counter, Nest digital thermostat system, Nest Hello doorbell system. Must have great credit, renter's insurance and strictly no pets allowed.In the heart of Spring Branch and minutes away from I-10. Home has never flooded. Schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 Barr Circle have any available units?
9223 Barr Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9223 Barr Circle have?
Some of 9223 Barr Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 Barr Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Barr Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Barr Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9223 Barr Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9223 Barr Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9223 Barr Circle offers parking.
Does 9223 Barr Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9223 Barr Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Barr Circle have a pool?
No, 9223 Barr Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Barr Circle have accessible units?
No, 9223 Barr Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Barr Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9223 Barr Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston