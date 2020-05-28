9223 Barr Circle

Amenities

Charming 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac for lease! Spacious floor plan with large living area, cozy gas log fireplace and patio for outdoor enjoyment. Refrigerator, washer/dryer and island are included in the lease. Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen counters, marble master bath counter, Nest digital thermostat system, Nest Hello doorbell system. Must have great credit, renter's insurance and strictly no pets allowed.In the heart of Spring Branch and minutes away from I-10. Home has never flooded. Schedule your personal tour today!