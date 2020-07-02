All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 915 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
915 Asbury Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:26 PM

915 Asbury Street

915 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Asbury Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning townhome in prestigious Rice Military now available for rent! Recently completely repainted!Walking distance to trendy Houston restaurants like Coppa, El Tiempo, and Benjy's! 3/3/2 with spacious open living floor with gleaming light wood floors, fireplace, and tons of windows! Huge kitchen boasts lots of granite counter surface, ss appliances, and sunny breakfast room. Huge master suite with elegant trayed ceiling big windows, and a luxurious master bath. Frig, washer, and dryer all included! Won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Asbury Street have any available units?
915 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Asbury Street have?
Some of 915 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 915 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 915 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 915 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 Asbury Street have accessible units?
Yes, 915 Asbury Street has accessible units.
Does 915 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston