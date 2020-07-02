915 Asbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Absolutely stunning townhome in prestigious Rice Military now available for rent! Recently completely repainted!Walking distance to trendy Houston restaurants like Coppa, El Tiempo, and Benjy's! 3/3/2 with spacious open living floor with gleaming light wood floors, fireplace, and tons of windows! Huge kitchen boasts lots of granite counter surface, ss appliances, and sunny breakfast room. Huge master suite with elegant trayed ceiling big windows, and a luxurious master bath. Frig, washer, and dryer all included! Won't last!!