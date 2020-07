Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard gym pool bbq/grill online portal parking hot tub

Elm Creek Apartments is nestled within the master planned Kingwood community. Located just 23 miles north of Downtown Houston and conveniently close to US59. Kingwood is known for it's heavily wooded acreage and hike and bike trails that run throughout. Choose from our selection of one or two bedroom homes for rent featuring fresh interiors and spend time relaxing by our swimming pool. Whatever your hobby, you will find something to do at Elm Creek. Make an appointment today to view and reserve your new home!