Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beauty! For this price it is a steal. Very clean, Open floor plan, Freshly painted throughout. Large windows in living room offer lots of natural light. Kitchen has stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove. Refrigerator included. Rooms are nice size. Large backyard! Make an appointment to view before its gone.