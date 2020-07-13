Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill media room cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance internet access lobby package receiving pool table

Come experience true luxury in Houston at Yorktown Crossing Apartments. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury living that is beyond compare with seamless access to Houston's major employment corridors. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Bear Creek/Copperfield, with easy access to Highway 6, Yorktown Crossing is just minutes away from Lonestar Community College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Houston has to offer. (+more)



Yorktown Crossing provides one and two bedroom apartment homes that have been carefully designed to combine the best of both classic and modern styles to accommodate even the most refined tastes. Our pet-friendly community features exclusive amenities like a resort-style pool with fountains, onsite fitness center with free weights, lavish clubhouse with business center, picnic areas with BBQ, resident