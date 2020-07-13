Amenities
Come experience true luxury in Houston at Yorktown Crossing Apartments. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury living that is beyond compare with seamless access to Houston's major employment corridors. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Bear Creek/Copperfield, with easy access to Highway 6, Yorktown Crossing is just minutes away from Lonestar Community College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Houston has to offer. (+more)
Yorktown Crossing provides one and two bedroom apartment homes that have been carefully designed to combine the best of both classic and modern styles to accommodate even the most refined tastes. Our pet-friendly community features exclusive amenities like a resort-style pool with fountains, onsite fitness center with free weights, lavish clubhouse with business center, picnic areas with BBQ, resident