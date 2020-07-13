All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Yorktown Crossing

15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy · (832) 981-5996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0224 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 0336 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0227 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 0628 · Avail. now

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 0127 · Avail. now

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorktown Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
Come experience true luxury in Houston at Yorktown Crossing Apartments. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury living that is beyond compare with seamless access to Houston's major employment corridors. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Bear Creek/Copperfield, with easy access to Highway 6, Yorktown Crossing is just minutes away from Lonestar Community College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Houston has to offer. (+more)

Yorktown Crossing provides one and two bedroom apartment homes that have been carefully designed to combine the best of both classic and modern styles to accommodate even the most refined tastes. Our pet-friendly community features exclusive amenities like a resort-style pool with fountains, onsite fitness center with free weights, lavish clubhouse with business center, picnic areas with BBQ, resident

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm:$150 ;2 bdrm:$200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee for 1 and 2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 pet deposit ($250 non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Covered parking: $30/month; Detached garage: $125/month;Open parking on surface lot: included with lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: 4'x4':$20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yorktown Crossing have any available units?
Yorktown Crossing has 8 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Yorktown Crossing have?
Some of Yorktown Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorktown Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Yorktown Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorktown Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Yorktown Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Yorktown Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Yorktown Crossing offers parking.
Does Yorktown Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yorktown Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorktown Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Yorktown Crossing has a pool.
Does Yorktown Crossing have accessible units?
No, Yorktown Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Yorktown Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yorktown Crossing has units with dishwashers.
