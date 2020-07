Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly business center cc payments concierge dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board

The Energy Corridor District has rewritten the book on desirable West Houston living. Elegantly penning together business and pleasure, Haven at Eldridge plays a prominent role within this script, offering notable one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.



Freshly finished with a contemporary energy throughout, Haven at Eldridge turns a page toward a heightened level of style and access. From the stainless steel appliances to the lofty nine-foot ceilings, simply reading through the extensive catalog of upgrades isn’t enough. Haven at Eldridge brings a sense of exuberance to Houston’s Energy Corridor that you have to experience to fully comprehend.



If you wish to write a shorter commute and more luxurious lifestyle into your next chapter, then Haven at Eldridge is the perfect setting to consider. Pencil in a visit to this brand new community at your earliest convenience.