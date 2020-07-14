All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Dover Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Dover Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Dover Place Apartments

4137 Dover Street · (201) 571-6193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4137 Dover Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-26 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dover Place Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Dover Apartments in Houston, Texas is a gated community located in a quiet, friendly residential neighborhood. Residents at our Blue Star Certified, Houston Apartment Association 2018 Property of the Year enjoy sizeable green space that is ideal for all types of recreational activities as well as a lush, green picnic area overlooking Sims Bayou. Once you're outside and plan to stay outside, wander over to the nearby walking, jogging, and biking trails along the bayou. Our close-knit community offers the utmost convenience, being minutes from Interstate 45, Loop 610, Beltway 8, and Houston Hobby Airport so you can get where you need to be when you need to be there. At Dover Apartments, the combination of comfort and affordability will leave your every whim satisfied. Call to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per apartment and $30 for each applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Gated access/Reserved Parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dover Place Apartments have any available units?
Dover Place Apartments has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Dover Place Apartments have?
Some of Dover Place Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dover Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dover Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dover Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dover Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dover Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dover Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Dover Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dover Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dover Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Dover Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dover Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Dover Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Dover Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Dover Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Dover Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity