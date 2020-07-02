807 Marywood Chase

Amenities

Rare home in the esteemed gated community of Marywood, 1/2 acre lot! This Mediterranean style, stucco estate has one of the most sought-after, private lots in Marywood and offers over 5000sqft of living space! Home features a paved circular driveway and stunning wrought iron double entry door. The outdoor space will take your breath away with an extended covered lanai and outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests! Backyard overlooks private wooded ravine. The swimming pool is surrounded by a tropical paradise, secluded on one side of the home. Open floor plan features an open entertaining space with both form living room and den. Custom construction features floating wrought iron staircase, all wood floors upstairs and double crown molding. The master and second bedroom are downstairs. Do not miss out on this stunning home!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



