Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 Marywood Chase

807 Marywood Chase · No Longer Available
Location

807 Marywood Chase, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1c3f1e0b0 ----
Rare home in the esteemed gated community of Marywood, 1/2 acre lot! This Mediterranean style, stucco estate has one of the most sought-after, private lots in Marywood and offers over 5000sqft of living space! Home features a paved circular driveway and stunning wrought iron double entry door. The outdoor space will take your breath away with an extended covered lanai and outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests! Backyard overlooks private wooded ravine. The swimming pool is surrounded by a tropical paradise, secluded on one side of the home. Open floor plan features an open entertaining space with both form living room and den. Custom construction features floating wrought iron staircase, all wood floors upstairs and double crown molding. The master and second bedroom are downstairs. Do not miss out on this stunning home!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Custom Home
Double Crown Molding
Half Acre Lot
Marywood
Outdoor Kitchen
Pool
Renters Insurance Required
Tropical Landscaping
Wrought Iron Staircase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Marywood Chase have any available units?
807 Marywood Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 807 Marywood Chase currently offering any rent specials?
807 Marywood Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Marywood Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Marywood Chase is pet friendly.
Does 807 Marywood Chase offer parking?
No, 807 Marywood Chase does not offer parking.
Does 807 Marywood Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Marywood Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Marywood Chase have a pool?
Yes, 807 Marywood Chase has a pool.
Does 807 Marywood Chase have accessible units?
No, 807 Marywood Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Marywood Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Marywood Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Marywood Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Marywood Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

