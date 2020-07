Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Awaken your spirit at West Houston's premiere, luxury community! Offering unprecedented comfort, our 9-foot ceilings, renovated garden homes and superior list of amenities give each floor plan that special custom-home feeling. From our oversized garden tubs with jets to our remote-controlled attached garages, Silestone countertops, and fossilized stone fireplaces, our Houston, TX apartments set the standard for elegant living. Enjoy the Resort Life with lush tropical landscaping, a beautiful sparkling lagoon-style pool with waterfalls, as well as a hot tub and saunas. Enjoy an afternoon at the nearby George Bush or Terry Hershey Park and go jogging next door at Ray Miller Park. Take advantage of our complimentary fitness classes held several days throughout the week. Witness first hand the charm and grandeur of the energy corridor's most magnificent apartments for rent in Houston...San Montego!