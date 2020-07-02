All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 730 Redwing Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
730 Redwing Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Redwing Place Drive

730 Redwing Place Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

730 Redwing Place Dr, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
Incredible Heights townhome not far from the old Canino Farmers Market and walking distance to Montie Beach Park. 2 or 3 bedrooms with 2-1/2 baths. Wood look tile throughout the first floor. Gameroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second floor. Third floor loft holds many possibilities such as a study, third bedroom or craft area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Landlord pays the water bill. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Easy access to 45 and 610. Only minutes from Downtown. Come enjoy all the Heights has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have any available units?
730 Redwing Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Redwing Place Drive have?
Some of 730 Redwing Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Redwing Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Redwing Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Redwing Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 730 Redwing Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive offers parking.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have a pool?
No, 730 Redwing Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston