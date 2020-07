Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. I am renting 2 of the rooms as I am in one of the rooms. The rent is $600 which comes with all bills included. The room is Furnished with a Queen Size bed, and two dressers. The room includes High Speed Internet Access and Cable TV, Access to all amenities (Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room) Do Note the Restroom is shared with the other roommate. TENANT NEEDS TO BE RESPONSIBLE, CLEAN and RESPECT FOR ALL OTHERS LIVING IN THE HOME.