All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 502 W Alabama.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
502 W Alabama
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 AM

502 W Alabama

502 W Alabama St · (832) 906-8266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

502 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Studio

Studio

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

22

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 502 W Alabama.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the Westmoreland historic subidvions of Montrose, his 26 unit property is one of our favorites. It also happens to be right across the street from our headquarters.
\n\n
The building features covered parking (partial), gated entry, and onsite washer/dryer.
\n\n
The units have all been upgraded with open floor plans, paint, new flooring, light fixtures, and more.
\n\n
While most of the units here are studios, we do have a few 1 bedrooms and even a 2 bedroom. They dont come up often. This property is normally full, however well often have a unit thats coming up soon. If youre interested in this property the best way to get one is to apply in advance on our tenant site and make a note that you want a unit here. If youre not looking for at least 30 days we should be able to get you into a unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1st Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 45lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W Alabama have any available units?
502 W Alabama offers studio floorplans starting at $875. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 W Alabama have?
Some of 502 W Alabama's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W Alabama currently offering any rent specials?
502 W Alabama is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W Alabama pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 W Alabama is pet friendly.
Does 502 W Alabama offer parking?
Yes, 502 W Alabama offers parking.
Does 502 W Alabama have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 W Alabama does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W Alabama have a pool?
No, 502 W Alabama does not have a pool.
Does 502 W Alabama have accessible units?
No, 502 W Alabama does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W Alabama have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 W Alabama does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 502 W Alabama?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity