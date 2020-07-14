502 W Alabama

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator ceiling fan range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Located in the Westmoreland historic subidvions of Montrose, his 26 unit property is one of our favorites. It also happens to be right across the street from our headquarters.







The building features covered parking (partial), gated entry, and onsite washer/dryer.







The units have all been upgraded with open floor plans, paint, new flooring, light fixtures, and more.







While most of the units here are studios, we do have a few 1 bedrooms and even a 2 bedroom. They dont come up often. This property is normally full, however well often have a unit thats coming up soon. If youre interested in this property the best way to get one is to apply in advance on our tenant site and make a note that you want a unit here. If youre not looking for at least 30 days we should be able to get you into a unit.