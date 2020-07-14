All apartments in Houston
Idlewood Park Apartments
Idlewood Park Apartments

11675 W Bellfort St · (281) 916-6411
Location

11675 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Idlewood Park Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet cafe
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
Idlewood Park was created for those who know what they want out of life. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and recreation.With features such as a luxurious swimming pool and a heated outdoor spa area, you'll be living the good life at Idlewood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant;$65 per married couple
Deposit: $250 - one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: ammerican staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, chow, dalmatian, doberman, german sheppard, husky, pit bull, presa canario, rottweiler or wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Covered parking: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Idlewood Park Apartments have any available units?
Idlewood Park Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Idlewood Park Apartments have?
Some of Idlewood Park Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Idlewood Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Idlewood Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Idlewood Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Idlewood Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Idlewood Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Idlewood Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Idlewood Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Idlewood Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Idlewood Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Idlewood Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Idlewood Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Idlewood Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Idlewood Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Idlewood Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
