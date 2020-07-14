Idlewood Park Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant;$65 per married couple
Deposit: $250 - one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: ammerican staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, chow, dalmatian, doberman, german sheppard, husky, pit bull, presa canario, rottweiler or wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Covered parking: $40/month.