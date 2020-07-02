All apartments in Houston
Location

7010 Staffordshire St, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

all utils included
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Address: Staffordshire, Houston, TX, United States

staffordshire | Houston, TX

* State of the art amenities at a brand new complex
* Fully furnished all bills paid
* Personal service
* Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center

You focus on beating cancer, well find you a place to stay

Apartment Interior Amenities

Furniture
HDTV
Housewares/Kitchenwares
Electric
Water
Trash Chute on every Floor
On same level parking (enogh parking space for entire)
Washer/dryer in suite
Microwave, all appliances
Ceiling fans

Amenities Onsite

Resort pool
Gated entrance
Fitness center
Business center
Parking garage
Theater room
Elevators
Grill pavilion
Car care center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have any available units?
7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have?
Some of 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524's amenities include all utils included, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 offers parking.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 has a pool.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have accessible units?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD524 does not have units with dishwashers.

