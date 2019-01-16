2929 Weslayan St

Amenities
On a cool windy auspicious day you’re calmly walking through town with a clear mind and easy spirit. It’s times like this where you’ve come up with your best ideas. That million dollar business you started, your world-renowned DJ career, your second best selling novel. But today is different. As you stroll along the busy Houston streets a gust of wind swirls around you, and you hear the oh-so-subtle whisper…... “8th floor downtown skyline view”.
Overcome with emotion, you feel a rush of excitement as you jump on the internet machine looking for the place you can get your downtown skyline view. And look. It’s right here. In this stunning Houston apartment complex. Go on. You know this is where your best decisions are made.
Apartment Amenities
10'-12' ceilings
Double sink vanities
Quartz vanity tops
Under-cabinet lighting
Designer-selected cabinet hardware
Kitchen islands with pendant lighting
Sophisticated backsplash designs
Quartz countertops
GE stainless steel appliances
Powder baths
Full-size front load washers and dryers in all homes
Unlimited hot water
Upgraded carpet in bedrooms
Wood flooring in kitchen, living and dining areas
Commercial-grade exterior doors / windows
Private balconies / patios
Pre-wired for intrusion alarms
Ceramic tile floors
Frameless shower doors
Stunning tub and shower surrounds
Custom cabinetry with premium hardware
Large walk-in closets
Community Amenities
24-hour strength and cardio center
24-hour concierge
Resident business center
Fully-equipped catering kitchen with dining room
8th floor Observation Lounge with indoor and outdoor seating and views of Downtown skyline
Covered cabanas with soft seating, outdoor televisions and professional-grade outdoor kitchen
Resort-style pool with sundeck, heated spa and professional-grade outdoor kitchen
Spa and Salon with two treatment rooms, lounge and pampering area (manicure/pedicure/makeup/hair cutting and styling stations)
On-site bike storage and Bike Fix-station
