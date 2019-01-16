All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:26 PM

2929 Weslayan St

2929 Weslayan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Weslayan Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
On a cool windy auspicious day you&rsquo;re calmly walking through town with a clear mind and easy spirit. It&rsquo;s times like this where you&rsquo;ve come up with your best ideas. That million dollar business you started, your world-renowned DJ career, your second best selling novel. But today is different. As you stroll along the busy Houston streets a gust of wind swirls around you, and you hear the oh-so-subtle whisper&hellip;... &ldquo;8th floor downtown skyline view&rdquo;.

Overcome with emotion, you feel a rush of excitement as you jump on the internet machine looking for the place you can get your downtown skyline view. And look. It&rsquo;s right here. In this stunning Houston apartment complex. Go on. You know this is where your best decisions are made.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10'-12' ceilings

Double sink vanities

Quartz vanity tops

Under-cabinet lighting

Designer-selected cabinet hardware

Kitchen islands with pendant lighting

Sophisticated backsplash designs

Quartz countertops

GE stainless steel appliances

Powder baths

Full-size front load washers and dryers in all homes

Unlimited hot water

Upgraded carpet in bedrooms

Wood flooring in kitchen, living and dining areas

Commercial-grade exterior doors / windows

Private balconies / patios

Pre-wired for intrusion alarms

Ceramic tile floors

Frameless shower doors

Stunning tub and shower surrounds

Custom cabinetry with premium hardware

Large walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24-hour strength and cardio center

24-hour concierge

Resident business center

Fully-equipped catering kitchen with dining room

8th floor Observation Lounge with indoor and outdoor seating and views of Downtown skyline

Covered cabanas with soft seating, outdoor televisions and professional-grade outdoor kitchen

Resort-style pool with sundeck, heated spa and professional-grade outdoor kitchen

Spa and Salon with two treatment rooms, lounge and pampering area (manicure/pedicure/makeup/hair cutting and styling stations)

On-site bike storage and Bike Fix-station

Covered cabanas with soft seating, outdoor televisions and professional-grade outdoor kitchen

----------------------------------------------

Looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don&rsquo;t worry, it makes sense. We&rsquo;re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We&rsquo;re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don&rsquo;t have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Weslayan St have any available units?
2929 Weslayan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Weslayan St have?
Some of 2929 Weslayan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Weslayan St currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Weslayan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Weslayan St pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Weslayan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2929 Weslayan St offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Weslayan St offers parking.
Does 2929 Weslayan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Weslayan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Weslayan St have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Weslayan St has a pool.
Does 2929 Weslayan St have accessible units?
Yes, 2929 Weslayan St has accessible units.
Does 2929 Weslayan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Weslayan St does not have units with dishwashers.

