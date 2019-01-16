2929 Weslayan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr concierge parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access

On a cool windy auspicious day you’re calmly walking through town with a clear mind and easy spirit. It’s times like this where you’ve come up with your best ideas. That million dollar business you started, your world-renowned DJ career, your second best selling novel. But today is different. As you stroll along the busy Houston streets a gust of wind swirls around you, and you hear the oh-so-subtle whisper…... “8th floor downtown skyline view”.



Overcome with emotion, you feel a rush of excitement as you jump on the internet machine looking for the place you can get your downtown skyline view. And look. It’s right here. In this stunning Houston apartment complex. Go on. You know this is where your best decisions are made.



Apartment Amenities



10'-12' ceilings



Double sink vanities



Quartz vanity tops



Under-cabinet lighting



Designer-selected cabinet hardware



Kitchen islands with pendant lighting



Sophisticated backsplash designs



Quartz countertops



GE stainless steel appliances



Powder baths



Full-size front load washers and dryers in all homes



Unlimited hot water



Upgraded carpet in bedrooms



Wood flooring in kitchen, living and dining areas



Commercial-grade exterior doors / windows



Private balconies / patios



Pre-wired for intrusion alarms



Ceramic tile floors



Frameless shower doors



Stunning tub and shower surrounds



Custom cabinetry with premium hardware



Large walk-in closets



Community Amenities



24-hour strength and cardio center



24-hour concierge



Resident business center



Fully-equipped catering kitchen with dining room



8th floor Observation Lounge with indoor and outdoor seating and views of Downtown skyline



Covered cabanas with soft seating, outdoor televisions and professional-grade outdoor kitchen



Resort-style pool with sundeck, heated spa and professional-grade outdoor kitchen



Spa and Salon with two treatment rooms, lounge and pampering area (manicure/pedicure/makeup/hair cutting and styling stations)



On-site bike storage and Bike Fix-station



Looking for a new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool!