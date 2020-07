Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly carport courtyard online portal package receiving volleyball court

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Whether you'd like to take it easy in your spacious apartment home or meet new friends at our swimming pool or resident clubhouse, The Link rises to the occasion in fulfilling your needs. Located near the Energy Corridor, The Link is the ideal community for the district's thousands of employees and provides over 50 miles of hiking, jogging, and biking trails and 26,000 acres of lush green space nearby. You'll also have access to exquisite dining, world-class shopping, and a weekly farmer's market. Schedule a tour of The Link today and discover the perfect community for Houstonians.