Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:28 PM

609 Lester Street

609 Lester Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Lester Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic Rice Military lease within walking distance of Washington Ave. Spacious open floor plan, nice built-ins and good closet space through out. Large living room w/dry bar opens to the kitchen that includes granite counters, gas range, and plenty of prep space. All appliances included. Small community of four homes; quiet and not on a thru street. 3rd BR has normal bedroom space + great office space. Beautiful master bath w/glass brick, whirlpool tub, sep. shower, dbl vanities. Nice views out the many windows..available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Lester Street have any available units?
609 Lester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Lester Street have?
Some of 609 Lester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Lester Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Lester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Lester Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Lester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 609 Lester Street offer parking?
No, 609 Lester Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 Lester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Lester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Lester Street have a pool?
Yes, 609 Lester Street has a pool.
Does 609 Lester Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Lester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Lester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Lester Street has units with dishwashers.

