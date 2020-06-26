609 Lester Street

Amenities

Fantastic Rice Military lease within walking distance of Washington Ave. Spacious open floor plan, nice built-ins and good closet space through out. Large living room w/dry bar opens to the kitchen that includes granite counters, gas range, and plenty of prep space. All appliances included. Small community of four homes; quiet and not on a thru street. 3rd BR has normal bedroom space + great office space. Beautiful master bath w/glass brick, whirlpool tub, sep. shower, dbl vanities. Nice views out the many windows..available now!