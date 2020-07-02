5931 Allen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Come visit this gorgeous renovated three story townhouse located in the rice military area. New carpet, new paint work, and new wood floors. The third floor features an open spacious room that can be used as a bedroom, living room or game room, with an attached balcony and a half bathroom with a beautiful downtown view. The dinning room and private master suite occupy the second floor along with a granite countertop island stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Located on the ground level is the secondary bedroom with a full bathroom and the laundry room. Easy access to I-10