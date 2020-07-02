All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5931 Allen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5931 Allen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5931 Allen Street

5931 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5931 Allen Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come visit this gorgeous renovated three story townhouse located in the rice military area. New carpet, new paint work, and new wood floors. The third floor features an open spacious room that can be used as a bedroom, living room or game room, with an attached balcony and a half bathroom with a beautiful downtown view. The dinning room and private master suite occupy the second floor along with a granite countertop island stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Located on the ground level is the secondary bedroom with a full bathroom and the laundry room. Easy access to I-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 Allen Street have any available units?
5931 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5931 Allen Street have?
Some of 5931 Allen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5931 Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5931 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5931 Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5931 Allen Street offers parking.
Does 5931 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5931 Allen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 5931 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 5931 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 5931 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5931 Allen Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston