Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

District at Washington

230 TC Jester Blvd · (281) 346-9754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 6-weeks free rent on all floor plans. Terms and conditions apply. Ask how to lease worry free!
Location

230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 252 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 34+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 461 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 467 · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District at Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
trash valet
yoga
District at Washington is ideally located in Houston Heights just two blocks from Washington Ave . The community features exclusive amenities including a resort-style pool and fitness center. The thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature upgraded finishes, appliances, and fixtures.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-18 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic animals are permitted. Pets must be at least six months old. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20-$50/month (if available)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District at Washington have any available units?
District at Washington has 73 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does District at Washington have?
Some of District at Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District at Washington currently offering any rent specials?
District at Washington is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6-weeks free rent on all floor plans. Terms and conditions apply. Ask how to lease worry free!
Is District at Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, District at Washington is pet friendly.
Does District at Washington offer parking?
Yes, District at Washington offers parking.
Does District at Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District at Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District at Washington have a pool?
Yes, District at Washington has a pool.
Does District at Washington have accessible units?
No, District at Washington does not have accessible units.
Does District at Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District at Washington has units with dishwashers.
