District at Washington

Lease Length: We offer 2-18 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic animals are permitted. Pets must be at least six months old. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community’s location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20-$50/month (if available)