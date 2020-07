Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed bike storage community garden internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features. 22Hundred elevates the standard for apartment living with pet-friendly floor plans and first-class amenities. With a convenient location near The Beltway and energy employers, 22Hundred provides the perfect blend of the peaceful suburban living only minutes from the bustling city. This is a place tailored to fit your unique demand for luxury and style. In addition, our professionally trained staff is prepared to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. This is home.