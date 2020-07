Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool online portal hot tub

The Gardens Apartments are the best choice in Houston, TX if you want to be surrounded by mature trees, beautiful landscaping and have exclusive immediate access to miles and miles of hike and bike trails. Select your spacious one or two bedroom home for rent and enjoy an excellent location that affords easy access to the Downtown Houston nightlife and the eclectic dining, entertainment and shopping of the historic Heights. Call or stop by to view and reserve your new apartment home today!