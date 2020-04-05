5907 Petty Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Well maintained 3-story brick facade single family home in Cottage Grove. Fresh paint, new tile floors in entry, and new carpet in bedrooms. Living,dining, island kitchen, built-in bar, & half bath on 2nd floor with wood floors throughout this level. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/full bath is on 1st floor plus a private patio. 3rd floor features generous master suite w/separate tub & shower, & spacious guest bedroom which can be used as a study or nursery. This is an end unit with great light. Minutes from downtown, Galleria, & Memorial Park.