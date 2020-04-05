All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5907 Petty Street

5907 Petty Street · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Petty Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Well maintained 3-story brick facade single family home in Cottage Grove. Fresh paint, new tile floors in entry, and new carpet in bedrooms. Living,dining, island kitchen, built-in bar, & half bath on 2nd floor with wood floors throughout this level. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/full bath is on 1st floor plus a private patio. 3rd floor features generous master suite w/separate tub & shower, & spacious guest bedroom which can be used as a study or nursery. This is an end unit with great light. Minutes from downtown, Galleria, & Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Petty Street have any available units?
5907 Petty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Petty Street have?
Some of 5907 Petty Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Petty Street currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Petty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Petty Street pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Petty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5907 Petty Street offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Petty Street offers parking.
Does 5907 Petty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Petty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Petty Street have a pool?
No, 5907 Petty Street does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Petty Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5907 Petty Street has accessible units.
Does 5907 Petty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 Petty Street has units with dishwashers.

