Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet furnished garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access coffee bar courtyard bbq/grill bike storage hot tub lobby package receiving

Situated in the charming, tranquil Galleria neighborhood in the heart of Houston. Positioned minutes away from the famed Galleria shopping area and within walking distance to four grocery stores, restaurants, and fitness. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans and townhomes are sure to please, as they are designed with you in mind. The open floor plan, bay windows, bookshelves, hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closets and private balconies are guaranteed to impress. Close to prestigious Houston restaurant such as The Palm, Fogo De Chao or The Melting Pot. Briarwood Apartments invites you to experience the Houston conveniences you need and the impressive apartment interiors you deserve all at rents well within your reach.