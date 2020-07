Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access volleyball court on-site laundry carport hot tub tennis court

Come home to something special at The Abbey at Enclave, a Houston apartment community in the Energy Corridor. Designed to provide a high-end lifestyle to people and their pets, you'll enjoy access to a whole host of resort-inspired lifestyle enhancements. Imagine spending a lazy afternoon lounging poolside or challenging your friends and neighbors to a couple of matches at the sand volleyball court. And to please your pet, we offer an onsite dog park where you and your pups can get out and enjoy the fresh air and exercise every day. There's more to love about home when you choose The Abbey at Enclave.