5542 Nolda Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Move in ready! APPLIANCES INCLUDED and PET FRIENDLY. Charming, clean and comfortable, 5542 Nolda St. provides quick access to I-10, restaurants, coffee, bars and more. This secured gated community of 13 homes is only 15 minutes away from Downtown and the Galleria, allowing accessibility and an easy commute. Hand-scraped hardwood floors and crown molding adorn the interiors of this must-see home. First floor living open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms (all up), 2 1/2 baths and 2-car garage. The master suite reflects luxury with expansive space and lavish master bath with separate shower, tub, double vanity, granite countertops, and travertine floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large island, SS Bosch appliances, custom wood cabinets, and mosaic glass backsplash. An outdoor entertainment area is ready to host get-togethers with friends and family. HOA manages outdoor landscaping for easy upkeep.