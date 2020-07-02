All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:46 PM

5542 Nolda Street

5542 Nolda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Nolda Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Move in ready! APPLIANCES INCLUDED and PET FRIENDLY. Charming, clean and comfortable, 5542 Nolda St. provides quick access to I-10, restaurants, coffee, bars and more. This secured gated community of 13 homes is only 15 minutes away from Downtown and the Galleria, allowing accessibility and an easy commute. Hand-scraped hardwood floors and crown molding adorn the interiors of this must-see home. First floor living open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms (all up), 2 1/2 baths and 2-car garage. The master suite reflects luxury with expansive space and lavish master bath with separate shower, tub, double vanity, granite countertops, and travertine floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large island, SS Bosch appliances, custom wood cabinets, and mosaic glass backsplash. An outdoor entertainment area is ready to host get-togethers with friends and family. HOA manages outdoor landscaping for easy upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Nolda Street have any available units?
5542 Nolda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 Nolda Street have?
Some of 5542 Nolda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Nolda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Nolda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Nolda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Nolda Street is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Nolda Street offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Nolda Street offers parking.
Does 5542 Nolda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Nolda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Nolda Street have a pool?
No, 5542 Nolda Street does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Nolda Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5542 Nolda Street has accessible units.
Does 5542 Nolda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5542 Nolda Street has units with dishwashers.

