Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage parking gym courtyard hot tub

Searching for the perfect Houston apartments can be an exhausting task; with so many options how does one know which community is the best choice? Plaza at The Medical Center Townhomes sets itself apart by offering townhouse style homes in the heart of Houston. Our exciting neighborhood is minutes away from well-known landmarks including the Medical Center and Reliant Stadium. Countless restaurants, shopping boutiques, and family friendly attractions ensure that living at Plaza at The Medical Center Townhomes is both convenient and exciting.While Plaza at The Medical Center' location is exceptional, it's the townhomes themselves that give Plaza at The Medical Center its awesome reputation. Spacious floor plans and stunning amenities are standard in each of our townhomes. We offer 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in a pet friendly gated community. Unique features include attached garages and WiFi which sets these townhomes apart.