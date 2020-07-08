All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Plaza at the Medical Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Plaza at the Medical Center
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:34 AM

Plaza at the Medical Center

Open Now until 5:30pm
2700 Holly Hall St · (442) 777-6638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2700 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2660M · Avail. Aug 1

$1,929

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Unit 2660K · Avail. Aug 1

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza at the Medical Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
parking
gym
courtyard
hot tub
Searching for the perfect Houston apartments can be an exhausting task; with so many options how does one know which community is the best choice? Plaza at The Medical Center Townhomes sets itself apart by offering townhouse style homes in the heart of Houston. Our exciting neighborhood is minutes away from well-known landmarks including the Medical Center and Reliant Stadium. Countless restaurants, shopping boutiques, and family friendly attractions ensure that living at Plaza at The Medical Center Townhomes is both convenient and exciting.While Plaza at The Medical Center' location is exceptional, it's the townhomes themselves that give Plaza at The Medical Center its awesome reputation. Spacious floor plans and stunning amenities are standard in each of our townhomes. We offer 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in a pet friendly gated community. Unique features include attached garages and WiFi which sets these townhomes apart.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached/detached garage: included in select units (based on units).
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage: included in select units (based on units)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza at the Medical Center have any available units?
Plaza at the Medical Center has 2 units available starting at $1,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza at the Medical Center have?
Some of Plaza at the Medical Center's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza at the Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza at the Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza at the Medical Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza at the Medical Center is pet friendly.
Does Plaza at the Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, Plaza at the Medical Center offers parking.
Does Plaza at the Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plaza at the Medical Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza at the Medical Center have a pool?
Yes, Plaza at the Medical Center has a pool.
Does Plaza at the Medical Center have accessible units?
No, Plaza at the Medical Center does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza at the Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza at the Medical Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Plaza at the Medical Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
2201 Driscoll
2201 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX 77019
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity