Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

542 Allston Street

542 Allston Street · No Longer Available
Location

542 Allston Street, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
A great opportunity to lease a recent construction townhome in one of the best locations in the Heights. Walk to to the new Heights Mercantile urban market area, steps away from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail and easy I10 access. Have a pet? There's a wonderful dog park about a minute's walk away. This freestanding townhome is owned by the actual builder who built this entire community of townhomes. The home features high ceilings, lovely oak wood floors throughout (except tile in 1st floor bedroom and hallway), abundant natural light, a modern kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and farmhouse metal sink. The contemporary master bath has a stand alone tub and double sinks. Office nook outside master and a laundry area where you need it to be. Private patio. There is even a dog run! Washer, dryer, refridgerator AND pest control all included. Rental opportunities with such great walkability are not common! Call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

