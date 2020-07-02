542 Allston Street

Amenities

A great opportunity to lease a recent construction townhome in one of the best locations in the Heights. Walk to to the new Heights Mercantile urban market area, steps away from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail and easy I10 access. Have a pet? There's a wonderful dog park about a minute's walk away. This freestanding townhome is owned by the actual builder who built this entire community of townhomes. The home features high ceilings, lovely oak wood floors throughout (except tile in 1st floor bedroom and hallway), abundant natural light, a modern kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and farmhouse metal sink. The contemporary master bath has a stand alone tub and double sinks. Office nook outside master and a laundry area where you need it to be. Private patio. There is even a dog run! Washer, dryer, refridgerator AND pest control all included. Rental opportunities with such great walkability are not common! Call today for more information.