These Apartment Homes located in Houston just off Highway 59 in the uptown Galleria area provide unmatched access to the areas best shopping, dining and entertainment. The central location also grants this community excellent transportation options.



Our one and two-bedroom homes are loaded with luxurious features to make living here an uncompromising experience. Display your wardrobe in the large, oversized closets. Full-size washers and dryers are available in home for convenience. Stone countertops, kitchen tile backsplash and crown molding provide subtle beauty throughout the residences. Relax in the garden tub before getting ready at your double vanity sink. Built-in bookshelves make it easy to browse through your library. The computer nook is a comfortable office space to connect and catch up on work or school. New Extra Spacious Private Pet Patios.



Our controlled-access community features a twenty-four hour fully equipped cardio, strength and conditioning studio. Complimentary fitness classes are available throughout the week for a fun way to workout. Relax at the pristine resort pool with its soothing spa and calming fountain. Grill your dinner outdoors at the community barbecue area and enjoy the comforts that the lush landscaping provides. The lap pool is a great way to increase endurance and stamina. The game room is a perfect place to enjoy a friendly match of billiards or catch a pickup game at the indoor basketball court. Remington Park also provides a business center if you prefer to complete your work away from home. The conference center is great for hosting both social and work events. Covered parking and garages are also available.



