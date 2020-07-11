Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center guest suite

Nestled on six acres in the prestigious Galleria area of Houston, Montecito places you in the center of it all. From sunlit tropical environments to luxurious master suites with large walk-in closets, Montecito reflects an outstanding quality of life. Come make your home with us in the luxurious Uptown area, where international shopping and world class restaurants are within walking distance from your front door. The exterior of Montecito features rock and stucco masonry with a Mediterranean courtyard feel and lush landscaping and water features throughout. Unique interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, slate tile flooring, crown molding and elegant archways and alcoves. A serene palm surrounded pool, newly renovated fitness center with sauna, 24 hour courtesy patrol and onsite dry cleaning pick-up and delivery are a few of the amenities that welcome you.



Come home to the luxe life. Come home to Montecito.