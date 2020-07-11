All apartments in Houston
Montecito

2300 McCue Rd · (281) 533-8403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 164 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
guest suite
Nestled on six acres in the prestigious Galleria area of Houston, Montecito places you in the center of it all. From sunlit tropical environments to luxurious master suites with large walk-in closets, Montecito reflects an outstanding quality of life. Come make your home with us in the luxurious Uptown area, where international shopping and world class restaurants are within walking distance from your front door. The exterior of Montecito features rock and stucco masonry with a Mediterranean courtyard feel and lush landscaping and water features throughout. Unique interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, slate tile flooring, crown molding and elegant archways and alcoves. A serene palm surrounded pool, newly renovated fitness center with sauna, 24 hour courtesy patrol and onsite dry cleaning pick-up and delivery are a few of the amenities that welcome you.

Come home to the luxe life. Come home to Montecito.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito have any available units?
Montecito has 34 units available starting at $1,017 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito have?
Some of Montecito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito is pet friendly.
Does Montecito offer parking?
Yes, Montecito offers parking.
Does Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montecito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito have a pool?
Yes, Montecito has a pool.
Does Montecito have accessible units?
Yes, Montecito has accessible units.
Does Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito has units with dishwashers.
