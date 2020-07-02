All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Hardy Yards.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Hardy Yards
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Hardy Yards

1550 Leona Street · (979) 291-0958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1550 Leona Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 25

$768

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 172 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

See 36+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 358 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hardy Yards.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
courtyard
dog park
guest suite
media room
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
volleyball court
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. "Your perfect home is coming soon to Houston, Texas. Hardy Yards Apartment Homes is located on the Eastside of Downtown. You will enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, this location will be the right place for you. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you've come home. Hardy Yards Apartment Homes will soon be offering exceptional floor plans to choose from. Uniquely designed with the apartment amenities you deserve. Our standard features will be the best in the industry and will include all-electric kitchens with refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. We will offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hardy Yards have any available units?
Hardy Yards has 51 units available starting at $768 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hardy Yards have?
Some of Hardy Yards's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hardy Yards currently offering any rent specials?
Hardy Yards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hardy Yards pet-friendly?
Yes, Hardy Yards is pet friendly.
Does Hardy Yards offer parking?
Yes, Hardy Yards offers parking.
Does Hardy Yards have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hardy Yards offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hardy Yards have a pool?
Yes, Hardy Yards has a pool.
Does Hardy Yards have accessible units?
Yes, Hardy Yards has accessible units.
Does Hardy Yards have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hardy Yards has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston