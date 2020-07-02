Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room courtyard dog park guest suite media room package receiving pool table trash valet volleyball court

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. "Your perfect home is coming soon to Houston, Texas. Hardy Yards Apartment Homes is located on the Eastside of Downtown. You will enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, this location will be the right place for you. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you've come home. Hardy Yards Apartment Homes will soon be offering exceptional floor plans to choose from. Uniquely designed with the apartment amenities you deserve. Our standard features will be the best in the industry and will include all-electric kitchens with refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. We will offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in ...