Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3/1 in Oak Forest. Updates include New sinks, countertops, faucet, and backsplash in kitchen as well as freshly painted walls and cabinets. Bathroom includes new vanity and toilet! Great backyard perfect for pets, and lots of shade. Comes with refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, plus a new stainless dishwasher! ORIGINAL HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT! New deck on back patio. One car garage.