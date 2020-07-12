/
199 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest - Garden Oaks, Houston, TX
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mirabella Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood you can call home.
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1102 sqft
Gated community with 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Oak Forest-Garden Oaks neighborhood, near White Oak Bayou Greenway and U.S. 290.
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pineforest Park, a residential community featuring one, two, three and four bedroom apartments in Houston, TX.
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
770 sqft
Welcome to The Court At Oak Forest Apartments, where our newly renovated community provides you the quality and comfort you are looking in an apartment home.
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1167 sqft
Perfect location near employment opportunities, parks, entertainment/dining/shopping options, I-45, and more. Residents find themselves in a gated community surrounded by natural beauty. Units furnished with quality finishes, like stainless steel appliances.
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Welcome to the Grove at 43rd Apartments in Houston! Located in the established Garden Oaks area where you’ll discover the convenience of shopping, restaurants, pubs along with the quiet, tranquil neighborhood feel you desire.
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
848 sqft
Welcome to Bayberry Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood that you can call home.
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$680
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
970 sqft
Gated, garden-style apartments with several floor plans up to four bedrooms. Near Hwy 290 and the 610 Loop. Enjoy the pool with takeout from the nearby Pappadeaux Seafood Restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,545
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
911 sqft
An oasis located near the beautiful White Oak Bayou and Timbergrove Manor Park. These pet friendly units are fully equipped and located on attractive park area with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1133 sqft
Luxury units include all appliances, granite countertops, large floor plans and patio/balcony. Close to Halbert Park and downtown Houston. Pet-friendly community includes 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and elevator.
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay windows in most floor plans. Fitness room with cardio and lifting equipment. Controlled access and alarm system for peace of mind. Across the street from White Oak Bayou Trail, and less than a mile to I-610.
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$730
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
946 sqft
Four saltwater pools for plenty of places to cool off in the summer. On-site pet park. Generous storage throughout every home, with walk-in closets in every floor plan. One mile to I-610.
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1403 sqft
Resident lounge with billiards, shuffleboard, foosball, high-top seating. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelves. Fitness center with spinning room and daily spin class. Kitchens with granite countertops and whirlpool appliances. Immediate access to I-610.
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tired of apartment living? Rent a home from us today! We are an exclusive duplex style community. All of our units are on the ground floor. There is no one above or below you. Located in the Independence Heights area.
City Park in the Heights
1640 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
999 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstates 10 and 610, this community has shopping and dining options galore. On-site business center and clubhouse for work and play. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1194 sqft
Greater Heights location, large and spacious condo-style apartments include balcony/patio, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Community features dog park, gym, courtyard, garage parking, wine room and pool.
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,141
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1174 sqft
An upscale apartment community inspired by the authentic spirit, casual vibe, and vibrant culture of Houston's Greater Heights neighborhood, The Dacoma is a luxurious haven, a mix of West Indies and New Creole style - rich in both comfort and
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
Located close to The Marquee and area parks. These modern apartments offer fantastic views. There are three pools onsite and ample covered parking. Select from several floor plans. On-site laundry. Large patios and balconies.
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1358 sqft
Now Touring! We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1324 sqft
Vintage's Strategic location in North Houston Provides residents with easy access to many of the largest employers in the submarket. Vintage is located in one of the busiest area’s of Houston. Very well located property with frontage off of 290.
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$724
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
876 sqft
Modern apartments with washer and dryer connections. Open living floor plans make entertaining easy. The complex has a covered pavilion equipped with barbecue grills. Located near Aron Ledet Park.
